Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for 112 Tradesman Mate Posts

Know about the vacancy details, age, educational qualification, & selection process of Indian Navy Recruitment 2022.

The Indian Navy has invited interested candidates to apply for Tradesman Mate posts. Eligible candidates willing to apply for the posts can do so through the official website of the Andaman and Nicobar Command Headquarters – andaman.gov.in.

The application process for Group C posts will begin on 6 August and will end on 6 September 2022. This recruitment drive is being held to fill up 112 Tradesman Mate posts in the navy.

Know more about the eligibility criteria and selection process.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed Class 10 from a recognised board/ institution and must have received a certificate from a recognised Industrial Training Institute in the relevant trade.

The age limit of the candidate is between 18 to 25 years of age.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Shortlisted candidates will appear for the written examination consisting of objective type questions based on their essential qualifications. The question paper will consist of 100 marks and will be in English and in Hindi.

The candidates will be informed about the exact date, time, and venue of the examination on their registered mobile number/email ID. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of Andaman and Nicobar Command Headquarters.

