Indian Navy MR, AA, SSR 2022 Admit Card Released
Candidates can download their Indian Navy MR, AA, SSR 2022 Admit Card from joinindiannavy.gov.in
Indian Navy has released the admit card/ call letter for the post of Sailor for Artificer Apprentice (AA), Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), and Matric Recruit (MR), reported India Today.
The report further states that admit card released for written exam and for Physical Efficiency Test are for MR April 2022 batch and AA and SSR February 2022 batch.
Therefore, candidates who are registered to appear for the exam can download their admit card from the official website of Indian Navy: joinindiannavy.gov.in.
How to Download Indian Navy 2022 MR, AA, SSR Admit Card?
Visit the official website of Indian Navy: joinindiannavy.gov.in
Click on 'Candidate Login' on the top-right corner of homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Select your correspondence state and enter captcha
You will be directed to a new window
Enter your registered Email address and password
Click on 'Login'
You will be directed to your dashboard
Download and print your admit card for future use
The Indian Navy MR April 2022 batch exam will be conducted in December 2021, reported Times of India. According to the official notification, the final merit list will be released in March 2022.
"A state wise merit list will be published for candidates who have passed in written examination and PFT depending upon vacancies. In case of candidates securing similar cut off marks in written examination, the candidate with higher percentage in qualifying examination i.e. 10th will be selected for enrollment medicals at INS Chika," the notification added.
For more specific details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Indian Navy.
