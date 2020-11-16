Indian Army to Begin Recruitment in Secunderabad from 15 January

The Indian Army will be holding a recruitment really under the Unit Headquarters Quota at the AOC Centre, Secunderabad, from 19 January-28 February 2021.

According to the Press Information Bureau (Defence Wing), the recruitment rally will be conducted for enrolment of Soldier Tech (AE), Soldier General Duty, Soldier Tradesmen, Outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category).

Sports trials for outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category) will be held at Thapar Stadium, AOC Centre Secunderabad at 8 am on 15 January 2021.