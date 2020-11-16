Indian Army to Begin Recruitment in Secunderabad from 15 January
The Indian Army will be holding a recruitment really under the Unit Headquarters Quota at the AOC Centre, Secunderabad, from 19 January-28 February 2021.
According to the Press Information Bureau (Defence Wing), the recruitment rally will be conducted for enrolment of Soldier Tech (AE), Soldier General Duty, Soldier Tradesmen, Outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category).
Sports trials for outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category) will be held at Thapar Stadium, AOC Centre Secunderabad at 8 am on 15 January 2021.
Outstanding sportsmen who have represented in the field of Boxing, Football, Volleyball, Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Swimming, Wrestling, Athletics and Kabbadi can participate along with their certificates of National or International competitions either at senior or junior level. The certificate should not be more than two years old on the date of screening.
Age Requirement
The qualifying age bracket for the Soldier GD category is 17-and-a-half to 21 years and for Soldier Tech (AT), Sol Clk/SKT & Sol Tdn categories is 17-and-a-half years to 23 years.
Education Qualifications
- Soldier GD is Matriculation/SSC with 33 percent in each subject and 45 percent aggregate.
- Soldier Tradesman is class 10 with a minimum pass percentage of 33 percent
- Soldier Tradesman education qualification is passed class 8.
- Soldier Tech (AE) is 10+2/ Intermediate Pass in Science with (PCM & English) with 50 percent marks in aggregate and 40 percent in each subject.
- Soldier Clk/SKT, it is 10+2/ Intermediate pass in any stream with 60 percent marks in aggregate and minimum 50 percent in each subject. Securing 50 percent in English and Maths/Accounts/Book Keeping in class 12 is mandatory.
