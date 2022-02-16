India Post Recruitment 2022: Apply For 17 Staff Car Driver And Other Posts
Candidates can apply for India post recruitment 2022 notification at indiapost.gov.in.
A recruitment drive is being conducted by India Post to fill vacancies for the posts of Staff Car Driver, under the Mail Motor Service Department.
Thus, eligible and interested candidates can visit the official website, indiapost.gov.in and apply online.
Candidates must note that applications are open only till 10 March 2022. Thus, while there is still time, interested candidates are urged to apply as soon as possible.
Through the India post recruitment drive 2022, a total of 17 posts are aimed at getting filled.
India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Please find below the division wise vacancies for India post recruitment drive 2022 for Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) posts.
Mail Motor Service Coimbatore: 11
Erode Division 02
Nilgiris Division: 01
Salem West Division: 02
Tirupur Division: 01
Thus, a total of 17 posts shall be filled via the India post recruitment 2022.
Candidates must note that the salary/ pay scale for the India post recruitment 2022 jobs will be Level 2.
India Post Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria
In terms of age limit, the upper age limit for the India post recruitment drive 2022 is 56 years.
In terms of educational qualifications, candidates must possess a Matriculation from a recognized Board.
In addition, he/she must also have a valid driving license for light and heavy motor vehicles, with a driving experience of at least three years.
India Post Recruitment 2022: How to apply
Candidates who are interested in the India post recruitment 2022 can fill the application form for the same and send it to Manager, Mail Motor Service, Goods Shed Roads, Coimbatore, 641001.
However, candidates must ensure that they send the required self-attested photocopies of certificates, as a basis of proof of age, caste, qualification, experience, valid driving licence etc.
For more information on the India Post recruitments 2022, please visit indiapost.gov.in and check this space regularly.
