India Post Recruitment 2020: Apply for JA, PA, SA, and PM Posts
The Indian Postal Department has issued bumper recruitment for the post of Junior Accountant, Postal and Sorting Assistant and Postman from the sports quota. These recruitments have been drawn from the Karnataka Circle of the Indian Postal Department.
Candidates who are willing and eligible for government jobs in the postal department can apply with the prescribed proforma. The details of the vacancy in Karnataka circle are as follows:
Post Details
- Junior Accountant (JA), Postal Account Office
- Postal Assistantant (PA), Post Office or Administrative Office
- Sorting Assistantant (SA), For Railway Freight Office
- Postman (PM), For Post Offices
The Karnataka Postal Department has stated that the recruitment process will be based on the guidelines set by the Government of India staff and training department.
- India Post Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
The age limit for all the above posts is 18-27 years.
- India Post Recruitment 2020: Last Date Of Application
The last date to apply for the India postal recruitment 2020 is 26 February 2020.
- India Post Recruitment 2020: Educational Qualification
- Junior Account (JA) - It is necessary to have a recognized degree from any university
- Postal and sorting assistant - 10 + 2 standard or 12th pass certificate from a recognized institute is necessary.
- Postman - Passing 12th class for every applicant is necessary.
Also, for all posts, candidates must have the knowledge of local language Kannada till at least class 10th. Apart from this, the postal department has also released a sports list for the candidates applying from sports quota in their notifications.
How to apply for India Post Recruitment 2020?
- Eligible candidates can download the application form by clicking on the link of "Recruitment of meritorious sports persons in the cadre of Junior Accountant / Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant & Postman in Karnataka Postal Circle" at karnatakapost.gov.in or indiapost.gov.in.
- After filling the application form, attach a copy of self-attested photocopy of the required documents and send it to this address given below-
The Assistant Director ( R&E)
0/0 Chief Postmaster General
Karnataka Circle
Bengaluru-560001