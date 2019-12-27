Post Office Recruitment 2020: Golden Opportunity to Get a Govt Job
Post Office Recruitment 2020: Golden Opportunity to Get a Govt Job

The Indian Ministry of Communication and IT Department has released a notification for post office recruitment 2020 in the Indian Post Office. Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for this government job. The process of submitting the application and the fee for Indian Postal Recruitment has started. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the department at indiapost.gov.in.

India Post has recruited for different posts in many other states including in Delhi, Nagpur etc. If you also want to know the application for recruitment in the post office, the number of posts and the salary, then find the information for the same below:

Staff Car Driver Vacancy in India Post Recruitment

  • Post: Staff Car Driver
  • Educational qualifications: 10th pass
  • Total vacancies: 21
  • Last date of application: 20 January 2020
  • Job location: Sangli, Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Panaji
  • Age: up to 56 years
  • Salary: Rs 19,900 per month

Consultant Vacancy in India Post Recruitment

India Post has released job vacancies for the post of Consultant for retired staff.

  • Job location: New Delhi
  • Total vacancies: 2
  • Last date of application: 6 January 2020
  • Salary: 40,000 per month

Despatch Rider Vacancy in India Post Recruitment

India Post is recruiting for the post of Despatch Rider.

  • Total vacancies: 1
  • Last date of application: 15 January 2020
  • Salary: Rs 19,900 to 63,200 per month
  • Job location: Nagpur

Painter Vacancy in India Post Recruitment

  • Post: Painter
  • Educational qualifications: 8th pass
  • Total vacancies: 1
  • Last date of application: 15 January 2020
  • Salary: Rs 19,900- 63,200 per month
  • Job location: Nagpur

On this new year, people applying for a job in India Post have a golden opportunity to get a government job. Candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Postal Department for more information.

