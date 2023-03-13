India Post GDS Result 2023 Released on 11 March, Know How to Download Result
Candidates will appear for document verification now that the India Post GDS Result 2023 is out
India Post released the Gramin Dak Sewak, GDS Result 2023 on Saturday, 11 March 2023. Candidates who had appeared for the Gramin Dak Sewak recruitment exam can check the result on the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
The organization has released the GDS 2023 result for all the circles and the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for Document Verification (DV). The candidates will have to get their documents verified through the Divisional Head mentioned against their names on or before 21 March 2023. The shortlisted candidates will have to report for verification along with their original documents and two sets of self-attested photocopies of all the relevant documents for the document verification process.
Know how can you check the India Post GDS Exam 2023 result and download their result by following the below-mentioned steps.
How to Download India Pos GDS 2023 Result?
Visit the official website of India Post GDS at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
On the homepage, click on India Post GDS Result 2023 link.
The result will be released in PDF form and it will open on your screen.
You can check for your name in the list
You can download and take a printout of the result for future use.
