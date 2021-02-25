India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 Last Date Extended
A total of 233 posts of Gramin Dak Sevak are to be filled in the Delhi circle through this recruitment drive.
India Post has extended the last date to apply for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) at Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Delhi circles. Earlier the last date to apply was 26 February 2021 which has now been extended to 1 March 2021.
Candidates who are willing to apply for the same can to it at www.appost.in/gdsonline.
How to Apply
- Visit the website: www.appost.in/gdsonline.
- Click on the registration link.
- Fill in all the relevant details.
- Pay registration fees.
- Fill application form and upload all the required documents.
- Submit post preferences.
- Download and save the form for future reference.
Eligibility
Candidates who wish to apply for GDS posts should have passed class 10 examination with mathematics and English from a recognised board.
The candidate should have the knowledge of local language and should be of minimum 18 years of age. The upper age limit is capped at 40.
They should know how to ride a bicycle and should possess basic computer knowledge with a certificate of computer training from a computer training institute
