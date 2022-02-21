Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 1,531 Vacancies, Details Here
Learn about important dates, age limit, salary for the Indian Navy Recruitment 2021.
The Indian Navy has notified the recruitment for 1,531 vacancies of Tradesman (Skilled).
Interested candidates can apply for the posts via the official website of Indian Navy at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.
Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Details Here
The recruitment process is aimed at filling 1,531 vacancies. Candidates aged between 18 and 25 are eligible to apply. Here are the details of the vacancies:
Unreserved category: 697
EWS category: 141
OBC category: 385
SC category: 215
ST category: 93
Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Important Dates
Issuing of notification: 19 February 2022
Commencement of online registration: 18 March 2022
Closing of online registration: 31 March 2022
Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Salary Details
Selected candidates will get a salary of Level 2, i.e., Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200.
Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Steps to Apply
Visit the official website of the Indian Navy at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.
Click on 'Join Navy' and then 'Ways to Join' on the homepage.
Then click on 'Civilian' and 'Tradesman Skilled'.
Fill in the application form.
Submit the application form, and keep a copy for future use.
