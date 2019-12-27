ICAR NET 2019 Exam Pattern & How To Download Admit Card Online
The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has released the admit card of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) National Eligibility Test (NET) on the official website of asrb.org.in.
According to ASRB, the ICAR NET 2019 was earlier scheduled between December 9-12 but it will be held on 8-10 January 2020. Candidates who have applied for the ICAR NET 2019 examination can download the admit card from the official website. The admit card contains information like student details, exam centre, roll number etc.
The ICAR NET 2019 exam admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of ASRB or it can be directly downloaded through the direct link mentioned below. Check below the steps to download the ICAR NET 2019 admit card from the official website.
How to Download ICAR NET 2019 Admit Card?
- Visit the official website of ASRB at asrb.org.in
- Click on the link, 'Admission Certificate for ICAR-NET-2019 Examination' on the homepage.
- Enter the required registration number and password
- After clicking submit, the ICAR NET 2019 admit card will appear on the user's screen.
- Candidates can then download and take a print out for future reference.
ICAR NET 2019 Exam Pattern
- The ICAR NET 2019 exam will consist of 150 questions of one mark each in which the candidates will have to solve 150 multiple choice questions (MCQ).
- Two hours will be given to the students for the ICAR NET 2019 exam.
- Negative marking will be there if a candidate fails to answer the right question. 1/3 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.
- It will be an online and bilingual exam consisting of English and Hindi language.
