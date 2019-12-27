ICAR NET 2019 Exam Pattern & How To Download Admit Card Online

The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has released the admit card of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) National Eligibility Test (NET) on the official website of asrb.org.in.

According to ASRB, the ICAR NET 2019 was earlier scheduled between December 9-12 but it will be held on 8-10 January 2020. Candidates who have applied for the ICAR NET 2019 examination can download the admit card from the official website. The admit card contains information like student details, exam centre, roll number etc.

The ICAR NET 2019 exam admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of ASRB or it can be directly downloaded through the direct link mentioned below. Check below the steps to download the ICAR NET 2019 admit card from the official website.