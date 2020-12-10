IBPS Specialist Officer Exam Admit Cards Out, Direct Link Here
Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit card online at ibps.in on or before 26 Dec.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Wednesday, 9 December, released the admit cards for Specialist officer’s prelims examination on its official website.
IBPS has scheduled to conduct the Specialist officer’s recruitment (prelims) examination on 26-27 December. IBPS SO Exam candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination centres.
How to Download IBPS SO Admit Card:
- Visit the official website at ibps.in.
- On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Click here to download the online prelim exam call letter CRP SPL-IX’.
- A new page will appear on the display screen.
- Key in your credentials and login.
- Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.
