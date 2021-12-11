ADVERTISEMENT

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download

IBPS SO prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on 26 December.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>IBPS SO admit card released on ibps.in. Image used for representational purposes.</p></div>
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday, 10 December, released the admit card/ call letter for IBPS Specialist Officers preliminary exam (CRP-SPL-XI).

Candidates who have registered to appear for the same can download their call letter from the official website of IBPS. Last date to download IBPS SO prelims admit card is 26 December 2021.

IBPS SO prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on 26 December. Result for the same is scheduled to be announced in January 2022.
How to Download IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card?

  • Go to the official website of IBPS: ibps.in

  • Click on ‘Click here to download online prelim exam call letter for CRP-SPL-X1’ link on the homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Again click on download call letter link

  • You will be directed to a login page

  • Enter your registration number/ roll number and password/ date of birth

  • Click on 'Login'

  • Your IBPS SO admit card link will appear on the screen

  • Download and print the admit card for future use

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern and Syllabus

IBPS SO prelims will be a two hour long objective test for 125 marks.

IBPS SO Exam for the Post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari - Scale I

  • English Language: 25 marks

  • Reasoning: 50 marks

  • General Awareness with special Reference to Banking Industry: 50 marks

IBPS SO Exam for the Post of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer - Scale I

  • English Language: 25 marks

  • Reasoning: 50 marks

  • Quantitative Aptitude: 50 marks

For more details, candidates can check the official website of IBPS.

