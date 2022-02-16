ADVERTISEMENT

IBPS SO Mains Result 2022 Declared: Interview Date to be Announced Soon

Interview date for IBPS SO exam will be announced soon.

IBPS SO: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday, 15 February, declared the result of IBPS Specialist Officers (SO) online main exam 2022.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their main exam result on the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.

IBPS SO 2022 mains exam was conducted on 30 January 2022 in online mode.
How to Check IBPS SO Main Result 2022?

  • Visit the official website of IBPS: ibps.in

  • Click on 'Click here to view your result status of online main examination for CRP SPL- XI' link on the homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Enter your IBPS SO 2022 registration number/ roll number and password/ date of birth

  • Your IBPS SO mains result will appear on the screen

  • Check your result and save it for future reference

Candidates who qualify the main exam will have to appear for the interview. "Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in the test of Online Main examination and also secure sufficiently high scores to be considered to be shortlisted for interview," reads the official notification of IBPS SO recruitment.

IBPS SO interview date is yet to be announced. However, as per the official advertisement, the interview shall be conducted in the month of February or March 2022. Interview call letter will be released in February itself.

The IBPS SO 2022 recruitment process is being conducted for following vacancies:

  • IT Officer (Scale-I)

  • Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I)

  • Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I)

  • Law Officer (Scale I)

  • HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I)

  • Marketing Officer (Scale I)

Check this space regularly for further updates about IBPS SO recruitment.

