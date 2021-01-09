IBPS SO Main Admit Card 2021 Released; Check Steps to Download
Candidates who registered for the IBPS exam can download their admit card online at ibps.in on or before 24 January.
The Institute of Banking Personnel selection on Friday, 8 January, released admit cards for the Specialist Officer’s main examination on its official website.
Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at ibps.in on or before 24 January 2021.
The admit card will have details of the exam date, venue, roll number and name and photograph of the candidate.
Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination centres, else they won’t be entertained.
How to Download IBPS SO Admit Card 2021
- Visit the official website at ibps.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Click here to download the online main exam call letter CRP SPL-X’.
- A new page will appear on the display screen.
- Key in your credentials and login.
- Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.