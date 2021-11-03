IBPS SO 2021: Recruitment Registration Starts Today
IBPS SO 2021 recruitment registration for 1,828 posts begins on 3 November 2021 at ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will commence the registration for the IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2021 on 3 November 2021. Candidates are open to apply for the SO posts online via the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
Interested candidates must remember that the last date to apply for the posts is 23 November 2021.
The IBPS SO recruitment 2021 drive is being conducted to fill 1,828 SO posts. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.
IBPS SO Recruitment 2021: Important Dates
Opening date of IBPS SO 2021 recruitment application: 3 November 2021
Closing date of application for IBPS SO 2021 recruitment: 23 November 2021
Online prelims examination: 26 December 2021
Main examination: 30 January 2022
IBPS SO Recruitment 2021: Vacancies
IT Officer: 220 posts
Agricultural Field Officer: 884 posts
Rajbhasha Adhikari: 84 posts
Law Officer: 44 posts
HR/Personnel Officer: 61 posts
Marketing Officer: 535 posts
Interested candidates in the above-mentioned posts will need to head to the official website of IBPS and register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP SPL-XI).
Candidates must note that the examination will be held in an online mode and in two phases, the online preliminary examination and the online main examination.
The selection process is simple. The candidates who pass the preliminary and the main examinations along with the interview shall be eligible for the selection of the IBPS SO recruitment 2021.
Candidates must note that an application fee is compulsory to pay if they are interested in the IBPS SO recruitment 2021.
Candidates who belong to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Persons With Benchmark Disability categories shall have to pay Rs 175 as application fee, while all other candidates belonging to other categories will have to pay Rs 850 as application fee.
Candidates are advised to check the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in for more details on the recruitment process.
