IBPS RRB Recruitment: Office Assistants and Officers Posts Open
Eligible candidates can apply on the official IBPS website ibps.in and the last date of application is 21 July.
The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday, 30 June, released the official notification of the IBPS RRB 2020 for the recruitment of Office Assistants and Officers of Scale I, II and III.
Eligible candidates can apply on the official IBPS website: ibps.in and the last date of application form is 21 July. IBPS has also postponed the recruitment exam in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The prelims exam will now be held in the month of September or October. The official date of the exam is yet to be announced.
Interested candidates should hold a bachelors degree in any discipline from a recognised university or its equivalent with proficiency in any local language to be eligible for the post. Candidates applying for the role of Office Assistant and the selection will be done on the basis of the prelims, mains exams and final interviews.
Candidates applying for Officer Scale-I should be at least 18 years of age and a maximum of 30 years as of 1 July 2020.
Candidates applying for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) should be between 18 and 28 years of age. For Officer Scale - II (Senior Manager) should be between 21-40 years of age. Officer Scale-II (Manager) should be between 21-32 years of age.
Steps to Apply for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020
- Visit the official website www.ibps.in
- Tap on the link that reads IBPS RRB application form
- Once directed to a new page, click for new registration
- Enter the required details and submit
- Login again using the credentials generated
- Complete the application form by adding personal details, education details, uploading photo and signature
- Pay application fee and submit
