IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1, 2 and 3 Results Declared: Here's How to Check
Last date to check IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Main exam, and Officer scale 2 & 3 single exam result is 20 October 2021
IBPS RRB Results: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 Main exam, and Officers scale 2 & 3 single exam results.
Candidates who appeared for any of the above mentioned exams can check their result on the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.
Last date to check IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Main exam, and Officer scale 2 & 3 single exam result is 20 October 2021.
How to Check IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1, 2 and 3 Result?
Visit the official website of IBPS: ibps.in
Click on "Click here to view your result status of Online examination for CRP-RRBs-X-Officers Scale 1,2 and 3" on the homepage.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Click on the link of the exam you appeared for, i.e., Officers Scale 1, 2 or 3.
You will be directed to the result webpage.
Enter your registration number and password.
Click on 'Login'.
Your result will appear on the screen.
Download and save it for future reference.
As per the official notification, candidates who have been shortlisted in the main examination for the post of Officers Scale 1 and in the single level examination for the post of Officers Scale 2 and 3 will be called for an interview. Details for the same will be informed to shortlisted candidates in the call letter/ admit card. "A candidate should qualify both in the Online Examination (Main / Single) and Common Interview and be sufficiently high in the merit to be shortlisted for subsequent provisional allotment process," the notification added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.