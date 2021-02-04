IBPS RRB Officer Scale II Result Released, Here’s How to Check It
IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2: The results released by IBPS are of General Banking Officer (GBO) and Specialist Officer.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selections (IBPS) has declared the result of the exam conducted for recruitment of ‘Officer Scale-II’ for Regional Rural Banks (RRB). Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result at the official website of IBPS at: https://ibps.in/.
The results released by IBPS for RRBs are for the recruitment of General Banking Officer (GBO) and Specialist Officer.
Candidates can check their result from 3 February to 2 March 2021. The results declared are said to be ‘Provisional Allotment’ and should not be considered as employment offer. As per the official notice, “The Provisional Allotment under CRP-RRBs-IX is subject to the candidate fulfilling the criteria for the Regional Rural Bank and identity verification to the satisfaction of the allotted RRB. This does not constitute an offer of employment.”
How to Check IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2
- Visit the official website of IBPS: https://ibps.in/
- Click on the link ‘Click here to view your combined result for Single Exam and Interview for CRP-RRB-IX - Officer Scale II.’
- Login using your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.
- The result will appear on your screen.
- Download it for future use.
