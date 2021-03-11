IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Main Exam & Interview Result Declared
Last date to check IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 result is 10 April 2021.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday, 11 March, declared the result of Main Exam and Interview for the recruitment of Officer Scale 1 at RRBs. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result at the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.
Candidates can check their result till 10 April 2021.
How to Check IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Result
- Visit the official website of IBPS : ibps.in.
- Click on the link ‘View your combined result for Main Exam & Interview for CRP RRB IX - Officers Scale I (Provisional Allotment)’
- Login using your registered credentials.
- Your result will appear on the screen.
- Download and save it for future use.
As per the official notice, IBPS will also release a list of provisionally allotted candidates on 11 March. “A list of Candidates (State wise in Registration Number order) provisionally allotted will be displayed on authorized IBPS website on or before 11.04.2021,” reads the notice. It further mentioned that candidate’s name in the list does not guarantee offer of employment to them.
