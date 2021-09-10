ADVERTISEMENT

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Main Exam Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download

IBPS RRB Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on the 25 September 2021.

The Quint
Published
Jobs
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>IBPS RRB&nbsp;Officer Scale 1 Main Exam Admit Card can be downloaded from ibps.in</p></div>
i

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday, 9 September 2021, released the admit card/call letter of IBPS RRB Officer scale 1 main exam. The exam is being conducted for the recruitment of officers in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

Candidates who have registered to appear for the same can download their call letters from the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on the 25 September 2021.

Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exams are eligible to appear for the Main exam.

How to Download IBPS RRB Main Exam Admit Card

  • Visit the official website of IBPS: ibps.in

  • Click on "Click here to download your online main exam call letter for CRP-RRBs-X-Officer-Scale-I"

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Enter your registration number and date of birth

  • Click on the admit card link

  • Your admit card will appear on the screen

  • Download and save it for future use

ADVERTISEMENT

IBPS RRB Main Exam Pattern

IBPS RRB Main exam will be a 200 marks test, which will comprise 200 objective type questions. Students are required to complete the same within two hours.

  • Reasoning: 40 question, 50 marks

  • Computer Knowledge: 40 questions, 20 marks

  • General Awareness: 40 questions, 40 marks

  • English Language l: 40 questions, 40 marks

  • Hindi Language l: 40 questions, 40 marks

  • Quantitative Aptitude: 40 questions, 50 marks

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates are required to obtain a minimum score in each test of main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for an interview. "Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online main examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for interview," reads the official information handout.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT