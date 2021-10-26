IBPS RRB: Interview Call Letter Released for Officers Scale 1, 2 and 3
Download IBPS Officers Scale 1, 2 and 3 interview call letter from ibps.in.
IBPS RRB PO Interview Call Letter: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday, 26 October 2021, released the interview call letter of IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1, 2, and 3 recruitment.
Candidates who have been shortlisted in IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 Main examination, and Officers scale 2 & 3 single exam can download their call letter/ admit card for the interview from the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.
Last date to download IBPS Officers Scale 1 call letter is 25 November 2021, while Officers Scale 2 and 3 interview call letter can be downloaded till 26 November.
How to Download IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1, 2 and 3 Interview Call Letter
Visit the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.
Click on 'Click here to Download Interview Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-X-Officers Scale 1,2 and 3' on the homepage.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Click on the Interview Call Letter link of Officers Scale 1/2/3.
You will be directed to the login webpage.
Enter your registration number/ roll number and password/ date of birth.
Click on 'Login'.
Your call letter link will appear on the screen.
Download and print it for the interview day.
IBPS also released the scores of IBPS Officers Scale 1 Main exam, and Officers scale 2 & 3 single exam on 20 October. Last date to check the scores online is 19 November 2021.
As per the official notification, a candidate should qualify both in the online examination (Main / Single) and common interview, and be sufficiently high in the merit to be shortlisted for subsequent provisional allotment process.
