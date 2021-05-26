IBPS Releases Call Letter for Various IT Posts, How to Download
Last date to downloads IBPS IT posts recruitment call letter is 2 June 2021.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday, 25 May, released the personal interview call letters/ admit card for various IT posts
Shortlisted candidates can download their call letters from the IBPS website: ibps.in.
This recruitment drive is being conducted for vacancies of analyst programmer – Windows, IT systems support engineer, analyst programmer – front-end and IT engineer (data centre), reported NDTV.
How to Download IBPS Recruitment 2021 Admit Card
- Visit the IBPS website: ibps.in.
- Click on the link 'Click here to download your Call Letter for the personal Interviews for IT posts'.
- You will be redirected to a new webpage.
- Login using your roll number and date of birth.
- Your call letter will appear on your screen.
- Download and print a copy for future use.
Direct link to download call letters for personal interview for IT posts.
On 21 May, IBPS also released the provision allotment-reserve list of candidates selected for recruitment of office assistants (multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).
Last date to check the list is 20 June 2021.
(With inputs from NDTV)
