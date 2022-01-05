IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Results Expected to be Declared Soon
IBPS PO prelims exams were conducted from 4 to 11 December 2021.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to declare the result of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (PO) preliminary exam 2021 soon.
According to the official advertisement released by IBPS, the result will be released in the month of January 2022. However, no official result declaration date has been announced yet.
Therefore, candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to visit the official website of IBPS for further updates.
IBPS PO prelims exams were conducted from 4 to 11 December 2021.
How to Check IBPS PO Prelims Result?
Visit the official website of IBPS: ibps.in
Click on IBPS PO preliminary result 2021 link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your registration number and password
Click on Login
Your IBPS PO prelims result will appear on the screen
Download and save it for future reference
Candidates who qualify in IBPS PO prelims exam will have to appear for the Main exam. "Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination," reads the official notification.
The notification also states that IBPS PO main exam is also scheduled to be conducted in the month of January 2022. Exact date of the examination is expected to be announced soon on the official website of IBPS.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.