IBPS PO/MTs Recruitment 2022: Number of Vacancies and Complete Schedule Here

IBPS CRP-PO/MTS-XII 2022: Check the complete schedule and important dates here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Jobs
2 min read
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday, 1 August 2022 released the official notification regarding the CRP-PO/MTs-XII Recruitment 2022 on its official website, ibps.in. According to the notice, the registration for common recruitment process for the posts of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees will start from today, 2 August 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official portal before the closure date.

The official advertisement on the CRP-PO/MTs-XII Recruitment 2022 has all the details mentioned, including registration start date, registration end date, last date of editing application, last date of printing applications, and closure date of fee payment.

IBPS CRP-PO/MTs-XII Recruitment 2022: Number of Vacancies

The total number of vacant posts for PO/MTs under the 2022 recruitment process are 6,432. Candidates should check their eligibility before applying for the process to avoid any inconvenience later.

IBPS CRP-PO/MTs-XII Recruitment 2022: Complete Schedule

Starting Date of Online Registration: Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Last Date of Registration of Applications: 22 August 2022

Last Date of Editing Applications: 22 August 2022

Closure Date of Printing Applications: 1 September 2022

Starting Date of Online Fee Payment: 2 August 2022

Closure Date of Online Fee Payment: 22 August 2022

IBPS CRP-PO/MTs-XII Recruitment 2022: How To Register and Apply

Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the IBPS PO/MTs posts should follow the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website, ibps.in.

  • On the homepage, go to recent notifications and search notification that reads as 'Apply Online for Common Recruitment Process for CRP-PO/MTS-XII (direct link).

  • Click on the link and a new page will appear with all the important dates and a link for 'New Registration.'

  • Click on the new registration link if you are applying first time, otherwise you will have to give your login details like registration number and password if you are already registered.

  • Once you click on the new registration link, a registration form will appear on the screen in which you have to fill all your personal details that are mentioned in the form.

  • Once done, save the details and move to the next step.

  • Upload your photo and signature, save the details.

  • Check all the details using the preview option to make sure there is no mistake.

  • Click on the submit option.

  • Pay the fee online and you are done with the process. Make sure you receive a message on your registered phone and email regarding the successful submission of the application.

  • Note down the registration number and password for future reference.

