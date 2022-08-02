IBPS PO/MTs Recruitment 2022: Number of Vacancies and Complete Schedule Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday, 1 August 2022 released the official notification regarding the CRP-PO/MTs-XII Recruitment 2022 on its official website, ibps.in . According to the notice, the registration for common recruitment process for the posts of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees will start from today, 2 August 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official portal before the closure date.

The official advertisement on the CRP-PO/MTs-XII Recruitment 2022 has all the details mentioned, including registration start date, registration end date, last date of editing application, last date of printing applications, and closure date of fee payment.