IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Hall Ticket Out: Here's How to Download It

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam will consist of 100 questions of one mark each. Duration of the exam will be one hour.

Prelims Syllabus

English Language: 30 questions, 30 marks

Numerical Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks

Reasoning Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks

"Each candidate will have to secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the Total to be considered to be shortlisted for Main Examination. Depending on the number of vacancies available, cutoffs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for Main Examination," reads the information handbook released by IBPS.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of IBPS.