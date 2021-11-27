ADVERTISEMENT

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Hall Ticket Out: Here's How to Download It

Candidates who have registered for IBPS Clerk exam can download their admit card from the official website of IBPS.

The Quint
Published
Jobs
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>IBPS Clerk Prelims admit card released on ibps.in.</p></div>
i

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday, 26 November, released the admit card/call letter for IBPS Clerk recruitment preliminary exam 2021.

Candidates who have registered for the same can download their admit card from the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.

Also Read

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Admit Card Out, Exam From 4-11 December

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Admit Card Out, Exam From 4-11 December
The last date to download IBPS clerk prelims exam admit card is 19 December 2021.
ADVERTISEMENT

How to Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021

  • Go to the official website of IBPS: ibps.in

  • Click on 'Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP Clerks-XI' link on the homepage

  • A new webpage will open on your screen

  • Enter your roll number and date of birth

  • Click on 'Login'

  • Your admit card link will appear on the screen

  • Download and print it for exam day and future reference

Also Read

IBPS RRB: Interview Call Letter Released for Officers Scale 1, 2 and 3

IBPS RRB: Interview Call Letter Released for Officers Scale 1, 2 and 3

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2021 Syllabus

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam will consist of 100 questions of one mark each. Duration of the exam will be one hour.

Prelims Syllabus

  • English Language: 30 questions, 30 marks

  • Numerical Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks

  • Reasoning Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks

"Each candidate will have to secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the Total to be considered to be shortlisted for Main Examination. Depending on the number of vacancies available, cutoffs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for Main Examination," reads the information handbook released by IBPS.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of IBPS.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT