IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Hall Ticket Out: Here's How to Download It
Candidates who have registered for IBPS Clerk exam can download their admit card from the official website of IBPS.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday, 26 November, released the admit card/call letter for IBPS Clerk recruitment preliminary exam 2021.
Candidates who have registered for the same can download their admit card from the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.
The last date to download IBPS clerk prelims exam admit card is 19 December 2021.
How to Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021
Go to the official website of IBPS: ibps.in
Click on 'Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP Clerks-XI' link on the homepage
A new webpage will open on your screen
Enter your roll number and date of birth
Click on 'Login'
Your admit card link will appear on the screen
Download and print it for exam day and future reference
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2021 Syllabus
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam will consist of 100 questions of one mark each. Duration of the exam will be one hour.
Prelims Syllabus
English Language: 30 questions, 30 marks
Numerical Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks
Reasoning Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks
"Each candidate will have to secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the Total to be considered to be shortlisted for Main Examination. Depending on the number of vacancies available, cutoffs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for Main Examination," reads the information handbook released by IBPS.
For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of IBPS.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.