IAF Announces AFCAT Results 2022: Here's How to Check
AFCAT 2022 exam was conducted by IAF from 12 to 14 February 2022.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the result of Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1/2022. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result on the official website of AFCAT: afcat.cdac.in.
AFCAT Result 2022: How to Check?
Go to the official website of AFCAT: afcat.cdac.in
Go to 'Candidate Login' tab and click on 'AFCAT 01/2022'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your email ID, password and captcha
Click on 'Login'
Your IAF AFCAT 2022 results will appear on the screen
Download it and save it for future reference
IAF will release a list of candidates who have qualified in the AFCAT online exam. "Candidates who are declared successful in the Online AFCAT will be called at one of the Air Force Selection Boards. Candidates who have applied for NCC Special Entry will be directly called for AFSB testing at one of the AFSB centres," reads the official notification of AFCAT 2022.
IAF AFCAT 2022: Vacancy Details
IAF AFCAT 01/2022 recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 317 vacancies. Here are the details of the same:
SSC: 77 vacancies
AE: 129 vacancies
Admin: 51 vacancies
Accts: 21 vacancies
Lgs: 39 vacancies
Check this space regularly for further updates about AFCAT 2022.
