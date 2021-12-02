IAF AFCAT 2021: Registration Open for 317 Posts
Candidates who wish to apply for IAF AFCAT 2021 can do so by visiting afcat.cdac.in
The registration process for the IAF AFCAT 2021 began on 1 December 2021 by the Indian Air Force.
Thus, candidates who wish to apply for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) can apply online through the official website of the IAF AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in.
Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the vacant posts is 30 December 2021. Hence, all interested candidates are advised to apply as soon as possible.
This recruitment drive by the IAF is being conducted to fill 317 posts in January 2022 for the grant of Short Service Commission in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission, and Short Service Commission in Ground Duty Branches.
The registration link for the IAF AFCAT 2021 became activated at 10:00 am on 1 December 2021. Please follow these five easy steps in case you wish to apply online.
IAF AFCAT 2021: How To Apply
Go to the official site of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.
Navigate to the link that reads 'IAF AFCAT 2021 login' available on the home page.
Enter your login credentials and click on submit.
Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
Your IAF AFCAT 2021 application would be submitted.
Download the confirmation page of your application and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates must note that all those interested in registering for the AFCAT will need to pay an examination fee of Rs 250.
However, candidates registering for the NCC Special entry will be exempt from the examination fee.
