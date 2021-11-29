IAF AFCAT Registration to Begin from 1 December: Apply for 317 Vacancies
Last date to apply for IAF AFCAT 1/2022 is 30 December.
IAF AFCAT: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set to commence the registration process for IAF Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1/2022 from Wednesday, 1 December 2021. The applications have been invited for flying and ground duty (technical and non-technical branches) for course commencing in January 2023.
"Online applications are invited for the course commencing in January 2023 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. Online application are also invited for grant of PC/SSC for NCC Special Entry Scheme (for flying branch)," reads the official advertisement released by IAF.
Eligible candidate can apply for AFCAT on the the official website of IAF AFCAT: afcat.cdac.in. Last date to apply for the same is 30 December.
IAF AFCAT: Vacancy Details
Here are the details about IAF recruitment drive.
SSC 77 vacancies
AE 129 vacancies
Admin: 51 vacancies
Accts: 21 vacancies
Lgs: 39 vacancies
How to Apply for IAF AFCAT?
Visit the official website of IAF AFCAT: afcat.cdac.in
Click on AFCAT registration link on the homepage
Register using your personal details
Login with your registered credentials
Fill the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the application fee
Download and save the application form for future reference
For more specific recruitment details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IAF AFCAT.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.