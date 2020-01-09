HTET 2019 Results Declared: 21,993 Candidates Clear the Exam
The board of school education of Haryana has declared the result of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) on Thursday, 9 January 2020, on their official website: htetonline.com
The candidates who appeared for the respective exam can check and download the result from the official website.
According to Haryana Board Chairman Jagbir Singh, a total number of 2,61,574 candidates participated in HTET 2019 exam out of which 21,993 candidates were able to clear the examination.
In Level 1,78,879 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 7,720 candidates cleared the examination. Similarly, 1.47 lakh candidates appeared for the Level 2 TGT exam out of which 10,767 candidates cleared the examination. At the same time, 82,647 candidates appeared in the Level 3 PGT examination.
Steps to Download HTET 2019 Exam Result
- Visit the official website, bseh.org.in
- Click on results in the main tab
- Click on the link ‘HTET result’
- Log-in using enrolment number, click ‘find result’
- Results will appear
To pass the examination, the applicants of the general category have to score 60 percent. On the other hand, Haryana's reserved category and the disabled have to score 55 percent.
The disabled and reserved category applicants from other states will also have to score 60 percent in this examination to successfully clear it