HPTET 2021 Registration Commences, Here’s How to Apply
Last date to submit HPTET 2021 application form without late fee is 13 June 2021.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Monday, 24 May, commenced the registrations of the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET).
Eligible candidates who want to apply for the same can do it on HPBOSE's official website: hpbose.org.
Last date to submit the application form without late fee is 13 June 2021. However, candidates will be allowed to submit the application form from 14 to 18 June with a late fee of Rs 300.
Admit cards for HPTET exams will be available four days before the exam.
HPTET exams are scheduled to be conducted between 4-7 July 2021. The exams will be conducted in two shifts- 10 am to 12:30 pm, and 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
Exam Schedule
- J.B.T. TET - 4 July 2021
- Shastri TET - 4 July 2021
- TGT(Non Medical) TET - 10 July 2021
- Language Teacher TET - 10 July 2021
- TGT (Arts) TET - 11 July 2021
- TGT (Medical) TET - 11 July 2021
- Punjabi TET - 18 July 2021
- Urdu TET - 18 July 2021
HPTET Eligibility
Age Requirement: There is no upper age limit to apply for the TET. The age criterion is to be considered by the appointing authority at the time of appointment, said the prospectus.
Educational Qualifications: Different educational qualifications are required for different subjects. For further details regarding the test, candidates can check the official prospectus.
The HPTET qualifying certificate would remain valid for an appointment for seven years from the date of declaration of result. There will be no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a TET certificate. A person who has qualified for TET may also appear again for improving his/her score.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.