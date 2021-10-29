HPSC HCS 2021: Judiciary Prelims Admit Card Released
Candidates can now download their admit cards from hpsc.gov.in
The admit card for the preliminary examination of the Haryana Civil Services Judicial branch 2021 has been released Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).
Candidates who sat for the HPSC HCS examination can now download their admit cards through the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.
The HPSC HCS Judiciary prelims exam or the judicial brand prelims exam shall be conducted on 13 November 2021, between 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM.
HPSC HCS 2021 How to download Judiciary Prelims Admit Card
Go to the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in
Navigate to the ‘Download Admit Card’ page on the homepage.
You will be redirected to a new page where you will need to enter your official credentials like your user / login ID and password to log in.
Click on the link provided to download your HPSC HCS 2021 admit card.
Download it and take a print out of the same for future reference.
The HPSC HCS prelims exams were being conducted to recruit qualified individuals to fill 256 posts of Civil Judge in the junior division of the state.
For more details, head to the official website of HPSC mentioned above.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.