HPPSC Subordinate Allied Services 2020 Answer Sheet Released

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the answer key for the Subordinate Allied Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020. Candidates who appeared in the HPPSC SAS Exam 2020 can download Answer Key from the official website of the Commission, hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission conducted the SAS Preliminary Examination 2020 on 9 February 2020 at 170 different scheduled examination centres across the state in a three-hour single shift, from 11 am to 2 pm. The attendance of candidates in the examination was recorded through the biometric system.