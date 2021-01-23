HTET Results Declared, Here’s How to Check It
HTET is a test which is compulsory for the candidates who want to work as teachers in government schools of Haryana.
The Board of School Education Haryana(BSEH) has announced the results of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET). The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on is official official website - https://bseh.org.in/
HTET exams were conducted from 16 November to 10 December.
How to check HTET 2020 Result
- Visit the official website at https://bseh.org.in/
- Click on ‘HTET Result’.
- Click on the link ‘Result’ on the new webpage.
- Login using your registration number and password.
- Result will appear on your screen.
- Download it for future use.
HTET is an eligibility test which is compulsory for the candidates who want to work as teachers in government schools of Haryana.
According to a report published in The Indian Express, “For the PRT post, a total of 4,706 candidates qualified in the recruitment exam. The pass percentage was 7.04 per cent.
Similarly, the pass percentage of the male candidate was 9.06 per cent, while that of the female was 6.14 per cent. A total of 4,934 candidates qualified in the recruitment exam for the PGT post. The overall pass percentage was 5.15 per cent. The male pass percentage was 6.10 per cent, while that of female was 4.79 per cent.”
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.