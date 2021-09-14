Himachal Pradesh Police Recruitment: Apply for 1334 Constable Posts from 1 Oct
Registration process for HP Constable recruitment will begin from 1 October
Himachal Pradesh (HP) Police has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of constables in Himachal Pradesh Police Department. Registration process for the same will begin from 1 October, and last date to apply for it is 31 October 2021.
Candidates who wish to register for the same will have to fill up the online recruitment application (ORA) on recruitment.hppolice.gov.in.
HP Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details
A total of 1334 vacancies are to filled through this recruitment drive.
General Duty Constable: 1243 posts (Male: 932, Female: 311)
Constable Drivers (Male): 91 posts
Fee
Candidates belonging to general category, Gorkhas and home guards (general/gorkhas) are required to pay a fee of Rs 300 (it includes Rs 100 as Covid-19 protocol implementation fee). Whereas, SC, ST, OBC, BPL, EWS, women, and home guards (OBC/SC/ST) candidates will have to pay Rs 150 as their fee.
Selection Procedure
According to the official notification, recruitment will be done in six stages. It will be held at all the District Headquarters in Himachal Pradesh by the District Recruitment Committee (DRC). Dates for the same will ne notified separately.
Submission of online application form and deposition of fee
Individual DRC shall notify recruitment schedule and date
Physical standard test
Physical efficiency test
Written Examination
Scrutiny of documents and award of marks for certificates
