Goa Police Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1,097 Posts
Goa Police Recruitment : Last date to apply for these posts is 30 April 2021.
Goa Police has invited candidates to apply for the posts of sub-inspector, police constable, searcher, assistant sub-inspector, photographer, laboratory technician, constable (bandman), etc.
Candidates who want to a apply for a job in Goa Police Department can do it at their official website: citizen.goapolice.gov.in.
Goa Police Recruitment: Number of Vacancies
- Police sub-inspector - 145 posts
- Police constable - 857 posts
- Searcher - 1 post
- Assistant sub-inspector (wireless operator) - 6 posts
- Photographer - 1 post
- Laboratory technician - 2 posts
- Police constable (bandman) - 11 posts
- Police constable (mast lasker) - 1 post
- Police constable (wireless messenger) - 29 posts
- Stenographer - 10 posts
- Lower division clerk - 34 posts
Last date to apply for any of the above mentioned posts is 30 April 2021.
For more details regarding the posts and eligibility, candidates can go through the detailed advertisement.
The final selection of the candidates will be based on the merit in the written examination in their respective categories. The selected candidates will have to undergo a prescribed training for a specific period.
