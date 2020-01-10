FCI Result 2019: Phase 2 Result Out for JE and Assistant Grade
The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the results of Phase 2 of recruitment of Junior Engineer, Assistant Grade 2 and Assistant Grade 3 posts. Candidates who became part of this exam can check their result on FCI official website at fci.gov.in. The result has been released in a PDF format by the FCI in which other information including roll number, registration number, candidate's name, parent’s name and date of birth are also mentioned. The candidates selected in the written examination of the first phase were called for Phase 2.
The process of application for these posts of FCI started on 28 February 2019 and ended on 30 March 2019. The first phase of written examination was held from 31 May 2019 to 3 June 2019. Admit cards were issued by the department on 16 May for the examination. The direct link for North Zone, South Zone, West Zone, East Zone and North East Zone are mentioned below.
How to Check FCI Phase 2 Result 2019-20
- Visit the official website of FCI at fci.gov.in.
- Click on the link 'Final results (Phase-II) of Category III recruitment' on the home page.
- The user will be redirected to a new page where they can check the result of different zones.
- Click on the relevant zone.
- A list of selected candidates will open in a PDF file.
- Candidates can then check their names in the list and download for future reference.
Through this recruitment, 4,103 posts of FCI have been recruited which includes posts like Junior Engineer, Typist (Hindi), Assistant Grade 2 and Assistant Grade 3. Candidates appearing in the final list will be called for document verification.
