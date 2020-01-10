FCI Result 2019: Phase 2 Result Out for JE and Assistant Grade

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the results of Phase 2 of recruitment of Junior Engineer, Assistant Grade 2 and Assistant Grade 3 posts. Candidates who became part of this exam can check their result on FCI official website at fci.gov.in. The result has been released in a PDF format by the FCI in which other information including roll number, registration number, candidate's name, parent’s name and date of birth are also mentioned. The candidates selected in the written examination of the first phase were called for Phase 2.