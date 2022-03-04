ESIC UDP and Stenographer Exam Date 2022 Released: Know the Details

Employees' State Insurance Commission (ESIC) notified about the exams for the UDP and stenographer posts on 3 March 2022 through their official website.

According to the official notice, ESIC UDP phase 1 exams will be conducted on 19 March 2022 (Saturday) whereas the ESIC stenographer phase 1 Mains exam will be conducted on 20 March 2022 (Sunday).