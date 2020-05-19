The Railway Recruitment Board of East Coast Railway (ECR) has invited online applications for recruitment against 663 vacancies of nursing superintendent, pharmacist, dresser/OTA/hospital attendants and contract medical practitioner posts in COVID-19 care centres, medical departments in KUR division.Aspirants can apply online by downloading the prescribed format from the official website at eastcoastrail.indianrailways.gov.inApplicants then need to send the filled form by email at srdmohkur@gmail.com by 22 May along with self-attested copies of their certificates.Details of Vacancies:Nursing Superintendent - 255 PostsPharmacist - 51 PostsDresser/OTA/Hospital Attendants (Level -1) - 255 PostsContract Medical Practitioner (GDMO) - 102 PostsEducational Qualification:Nursing Superintendent - Candidates should have passed three years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a School of Nursing or other Institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc. (Nursing).Pharmacist - Candidates should have passed class 12th exam in Science or its equivalent with Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognised institution and registered as Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948 OR Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy (B. Pharma) from a recognized University or equivalent and Registered as a Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948.Dresser/OTA/Hospital Attendants (Level -1) - Candidates should have passed class 10thContract Medical Practitioner (GDMO) - Candidates should have MBBS degree from Indian Medical Council and with registration in Indian Medical Council, or with a valid registration certificate of any of the State Medical Councils Of India after completion of one year of compulsory, rotatory internship. No other certificates will be accepted.East Coast Railway Recruitment Age-Limit:Nursing Superintendent - Candidates should be between 20 and 38 yearsPharmacist - Candidates should be between 20 and 35 YearsDresser/OTA/Hospital Attendants (Level -1) - Candidates should be between 18 and 33 YearsGDMO - Candidates should not be aged more than 53 years We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.