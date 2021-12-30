E-Shram Card 2022: Check Registration Form, Eligibility And Benefits
Interested candidates can apply for the E-shram card 2022 online at eshram.gov.in.
The e-shram portal was started by the central government to provide financial assistance to those working in the unorganised sector. Through this portal, Indian laborers will get assistance to gain employment on the basis of their skills.
Therefore, candidates who wish to reap benefits of this scheme can register online by filling the e-shram card registration form 2022, from the official website, eshram.gov.in.
The e-Shram Card Scheme falls under the Ministry of Labor and Employment. Please check below to know its eligibility criteria, documents required and other important information now.
e-Shram Card 2022: Eligibility
You must be a Resident of India.
You must hold an Indian Citizenship.
Age Limit: 18 years to 59 years.
e-Shram Card 2022: Documents Required
Aadhaar Card
Passport size photo
Mobile Number
Bank Account Details
Ration card
Readers will also be happy to know that the e-shram card 2022 also gives several other benefits. They are as follows
e-Shram Card 2022: Benefits
Accidental Life Insurance of Rs 2 lakh is available.
In the coming time, any facility brought by the government for the workers will be directly benefited.
Pension facility may be provided in the future.
Financial assistance in medical treatments shall be available.
Under Maternity Benefit, if a pregnant female employee is unable to work, then she and her children will get several benefits of maintenance.
Funds for building a house will also be made available
Financial assistance for the education of children.
Financial assistance for skill upgradation.
Please read below now for a step by step procedure to fill the e-shra, registration form 2022
e-Shram Card 2022: How to Register
Visit the official website eshram.gov.in.
Navigate to the link that reads 'e-shram registration form 2022' on tge homepage.
Enter your mobile number and CAPTCHA code linked with your Aadhaar card.
An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter it on the form and press submit.
Your registration process for e-shram 2022 will be completed.
Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future purposes.
For more details regarding the e, please visit the official website of the Ministry of Labor and Employment as well as eshram.gov.in.
