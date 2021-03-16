DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Application Open for 1809 Vacancies
The selection shall be made through one-tier/ two-tier examination scheme and skill test wherever applicable.
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on Monday, 15 March, commenced the application process for recruitment to the posts of special educator (primary), technical assistant, laboratory attendant, junior stenographer, personal assistant, and many others in various departments.
Eligible candidates can apply on DSSSB’s official website: dsssb.delhi.gov.in. A total of 1,830 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.
How to Apply for DSSSB Vacancies
- Visit to DSSSB’s official website : dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
- Click on ‘LINK FOR ONLINE APPLICATION REGISTRATION SYSTEM (OARS)’.
- Click on the link ‘New Registration’.
- Register using your details.
- Sign in using your registered credentials.
- Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents.
- Submit it and pay the application fee.
Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as application fees. However, women and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PWD and ex-serviceman categories are exempted from paying the fee.
The official notification reads: “The selection shall be made through One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable.”
For detailed information, candidates can download DSSSB recruitment 2021 notification.
