DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Admit Card Released for Personal Assistant & Other Posts

DSSSB Admit Card: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on Monday, 22 November, released the admit card for DSSSB examinations scheduled on 26, 27, 29 and 30 November 2021.

Candidates who have registered to appear for DSSSB exams can download their admit card from the official website of DSSSB: dsssb.delhi.gov.in.