DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Admit Card Released for Personal Assistant & Other Posts
DSSSB Admit Card: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on Monday, 22 November, released the admit card for DSSSB examinations scheduled on 26, 27, 29 and 30 November 2021.
Candidates who have registered to appear for DSSSB exams can download their admit card from the official website of DSSSB: dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
How to Download DSSSB Exam Admit Card?
Visit the official website of DSSSB: dsssb.delhi.gov.in
Click on "DOWNLOAD THE E-ADMIT CARDS FOR THE DSSSB EXAMINATIONS SCHEDULED ON 26TH, 27TH, 29TH AND 30TH NOV 2021" on the home page
You will be directed to a new web page
Enter you DSSSB application number and date of birth
Click on 'Login'
Your admit card link will appear on the screen
Download and print the admit card for exam day and future reference
Admit cards for DSSSB examination will contain information like name of the examination centre, date and time of exam.
DSSSB Exams on 26, 27, 29 and 30 November
Friday, 26 November: Junior Stenographer (English), Assistant Bacteriologist, and Personal Assistant
Saturday, 27 November: Personal Assistant
Monday, 29 November: Personal Assistant, Assistant Chemist, and Accountant
Tuesday, 30 November: Drawing Teacher, Labour Welfare Inspector, and Driver
All candidates are required to carry their admit card along with an ID proof (original) to the examination centre. Candidates who fail to do so will not be allowed in the examination hall.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of DSSSB.
