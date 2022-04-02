DRDO 2020 MTS CEPTAM: Recruitment for 1,817 Posts Cancelled, Details Here

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released an official notification about the cancellation of recruitment against the DRDO entry test 2019-20/MTS advertisement published 21-27 December 2019.

The candidates who had applied for the DRDO 2020 MTS CEPTAM Recruitment and were waiting for the exam dates to be announced will have to keep an eye on the official website for more updates.

There were a total of 1,817 vacancies for posts like Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), General Central Service Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted, Ministerial Post, etc. that were to be filled through this recruitment process. The reason for the cancellation of the recruitment process is still unknown.