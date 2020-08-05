Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Check Dates, Eligibility
The deadline for submission of applications for the post is 11:30 pm on 7 September.
The Staff Selection Commission on Tuesday, 4 August, released the official recruitment applications for the post Constable (Male) in Delhi Police, for which there are 5,846 vacancies available.
The deadline for submission of applications for the post is 11:30 pm on 7 September and the last date for payment of the application fees is 11:30 pm on 9 September.
SSC Constable Recruitment in Delhi Police
Age limit for the post is 18-25 years as on 1 July 2020. Candidates should to be born earlier than 2 July 1995 and later than 1 July 2002.
Education Qualification Requirements:
All candidates must possess a Class 12 passing certificate from a recognised education board. This requirement is relaxed up to Class 11 passed for:
- Sons/ daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police Personnel/ MultiTasking Staff of Delhi Police, and
- Bandsmen, buglers, mounted constables, drivers, dispatch riders, etc of Delhi Police only
