CTET 2021: Exams Scheduled on 16 and 17 December Postponed

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday, 16 December, announced the postponement of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 papers scheduled for the second shift on 16 December, and the first and second shifts on Friday, 17 December.

According to the official notification, these exams have been postponed due to some unexpected technical requirements.

"The examinations of shift 2 (Paper 2) scheduled for 16 December 2021 and both the shifts of Paper 1 & 2 scheduled to be held on 17 December 2021 have been postponed," reads the official notice.