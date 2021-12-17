CTET 2021: Exams Scheduled on 16 and 17 December Postponed
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday, 16 December, announced the postponement of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 papers scheduled for the second shift on 16 December, and the first and second shifts on Friday, 17 December.
According to the official notification, these exams have been postponed due to some unexpected technical requirements.
"The examinations of shift 2 (Paper 2) scheduled for 16 December 2021 and both the shifts of Paper 1 & 2 scheduled to be held on 17 December 2021 have been postponed," reads the official notice.
New dates for the postponed CTET exams will be announced shortly by the CBSE.
"The examinations starting from Monday, 20 December, will be conducted as per schedule. Candidates are informed to appear at their respective examination centres accordingly," the notice added.
CTET 2021 exams are scheduled to be conducted from 16 December 2021 to 13 January 2022.
CTET Admit Card
Last week, the CBSE had released the admit cards for CTET 2021. Candidates who have registered to appear for the same can download their admit card from the official website of CTET: ctet.nic.in.
The CBSE also announced that the CTET admit card will be released in two phases. The final phase admit card will be released two days before the examination. Candidates are required to download both the admit cards from the official website of CTET.
