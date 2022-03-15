CSBC Releases Admit Card for Bihar Police Fireman 2021 Exam: Details Here

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit cards for Bihar Police Fireman 2021 exam. The admit cards are available on the official website of the CSBC, csbc.bih.nic.in.

The admit card was released on Tuesday, 15 March, and the exam will be conducted on 27 March in two phases. The first phase will be from 10 am to 12 pm and the second phase from 2 pm to 4 pm.