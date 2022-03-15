ADVERTISEMENT

CSBC Releases Admit Card for Bihar Police Fireman 2021 Exam: Details Here

Check out the dates and timings of the CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Exam 2021 and the steps to download the admit card.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Jobs
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bihar Police Fireman 2021 admit cards released on&nbsp;csbc.bih.nic.in.</p></div>
i

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit cards for Bihar Police Fireman 2021 exam. The admit cards are available on the official website of the CSBC, csbc.bih.nic.in.

The admit card was released on Tuesday, 15 March, and the exam will be conducted on 27 March in two phases. The first phase will be from 10 am to 12 pm and the second phase from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Also Read

Bihar Police Recruitment: Result Declared for BPSSC SI and Sergeant Prelims Exam

Bihar Police Recruitment: Result Declared for BPSSC SI and Sergeant Prelims Exam
ADVERTISEMENT

CSBC Bihar Police Fireman 2021 Admit Card Released: How To Download 

  1. Visit the official website of the CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in.

  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Admit Card 2021'.

  3. Enter your credentials to log in.

  4. You will be able to see the admit card on the screen.

  5. Check all the details on the admit card.

  6. Download and carry a hardcopy for future use.

Candidates who clear the written exam will then appear for the physical exam for 100 marks, wherein they will be marked for their high jump, run, and shot put.

Also Read

CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card Released: How To Download

CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card Released: How To Download

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×