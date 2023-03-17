CRPF ASI Admit Card 2023 Likely To Be Out Today: Direct Link & Steps To Download
CRPF ASI Admit Card 2023: Follow below steps to download the hall ticket.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
CRPF ASI (Steno) Admit Card 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is expected to release the Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Steno Admit Card 2023 today on the official website, crpf.gov.in.
Candidates who are going to appear in the CRPF ASI Steno Exam 2023 can download and check their hall tickets by following the below mentioned steps.
The CRPF ASI Examination 2023 would be conducted through an online mode. Candidates have to answer 100 multiple choice questions within a duration of 1.5 hours. The questions will be included from different sections including English or Hindi language, Mathematics, General Aptitude, and General Intelligence.
Candidates must remember that there will be negative marking of 0.24 marks for each wrong answer. Those aspirants who will successfully qualify the CRPF ASI CBT test would be eligible for other stages of the examination including PET, PST, Skill Test, and DME. The dates for other stages of examination would be notified separately.
Steps To Download the CRPF ASI Admit Card 2023
Visit the official website, crpf.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications section.
Search and click on the direct link for downloading the CRPF ASI Admit Card 2023.
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your CRPF ASI admit card will show up on the screen.
Check the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from jobs
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.