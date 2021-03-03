CISF Tradesman Constable 2019 Admit Card Released; How to Download
The CISF exam will be held at 37 centres across the country starting 21 March 2021.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the the admit cards of CISF Constable/Tradesman 2019 examination. Candidates who have registered for the same can download their admit cards from its website: https://www.cisfrectt.in/.
CISF Constable/Tradesman 2019 Exam : How to Download Admit Card
- Visit CISF’s website: https://www.cisfrectt.in/.
- Click on ‘login’. You will be redirected to a new page.
- Login using your roll number and date of birth.
- Your admit card will appear on your screen.
- Download and print it for future use.
CISF has provided list of candidates from different zones with their correct roll numbers, which they are required to use to download their admit cards.
In case of any doubt, candidates can contact on 011-24366431 and 011-24307933 from 11 am to 6 pm.
