CGPSC Recruitment Drive 2021: Vacancy For 386 Sr Resident Posts
Interested candidates can apply for the CGPSC recruitment drive 2021 for 386 Sr Resident Posts at psc.cg.gov.in.
A recruitment drive is being conducted for the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) for recruitment to the posts of Senior Resident.
All eligible candidates who are interested can apply online from 16 December 2021.
Candidates must note that the link will only be functional till 13 January 2022 and consequently be deactivated on 14 January 2022. Hence, those interested must apply as soon as possible.
Currently, there are an approximate of 386 vacancies available in the senior resident medical education department.
Candidates must note that the pay scale is Rs 67,300 to Rs 2,13,100 under Level 13.
CGPSC Recruitment Drive 2021: Qualifications Required
Candidates having a MS/MD/DNB/Diploma are eligible to apply for the posts available.
In addition, candidates must note that the age limit to apply is 25 to 35 years.
All interested candidates can apply online for the CGPSC Sr resident recruitment 2021 from 16 December 2021 to 14 January 2022.
Candidates must also note that they will be required to pay an application fee if they wish to enter the CGPSC Sr resident recruitment drive 2021.
For those belonging to General/Other State category, the application fee is fixed at Rs 400.
On the other hand, those belonging to the SC/ST/OBC category, the application fee is fixed at Rs 300.
