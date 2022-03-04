CG Patwari Recruitment 2022: Online Application Begins, Here's How to Apply
Here's everything you need to know about the online application process.
The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board has issued a recruitment notification to fill the vacant posts of Patwari in the Chhattisgarh Revenue Department.
As per the recruitment notification, the total number of vacant posts is 301. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the CG VYAPAM Patwari Recruitment 2022 on the official website of the board.
The CGPEB has commenced the online application process by posting the notification on their official website. The last date to apply for the post is 23 March 2022.
The board has also decided to give another chance to the candidates who may have submitted incorrect information on their forms to correct the details by 25 March 2022.
Once the online registration process is over, the CGPEB is expected to conduct the written examination on 10 April 2022.
Candidates interested to apply should note that the online application process is scheduled to end on 23 March 2022.
The official website to apply for the CG Patwari Recruitment 2022 is vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.
Candidates will find all the information regarding the eligibility, educational qualification, and application fee on the official website.
It is to be noted that applicants can submit the registration fee only through net banking, debit card, or credit card. The entire application process and fee submission is done online.
CG Patwari Recruitment 2022: Steps To Apply
Candidates who are eligible and interested to apply for the CG Patwari Posts can do so by following these basic steps:
Visit the CGPEB official website link – vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.
Click on the tab that states 'Online Application'.
You will find the link, 'CG Vyapam Patwari Recruitment', on the page.
Enter all the required details on the form carefully and correctly.
Upload scanned copies of all the mentioned documents.
Verify the details after filling in all information and uploading the documents.
Pay the registration fee mentioned in the notification published by the board.
Click on the option that states 'Submit'.
Take a printout of the form for future use.
Applicants must make sure that they complete the entire registration process within the deadline. Only the ones who complete the application process on time will be considered for the examination.
