Central Railway Opens Over 1 Lakh Level-1 Vacancies for 2020

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Thursday, 16 April, announced that it has opened 1,03,769 Vacancies on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) for 2020 for the recruitment of Level-1 Posts of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways.

Amongst the 1,03,769 Vacancies, 20,734 Vacancies will be filled through CCAAs (Course Completed Act Apprentices).

Indian Railways has invited tender for the recruitment of Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) for conducting all the competitive Railways Exams in online mode across different exam centres in India.

The vacancies to be filled from among the CCAAs trained in Railway Establishments and possessing National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) are separately indicated in the table below: