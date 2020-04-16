Central Railway Opens Over 1 Lakh Level-1 Vacancies for 2020
Central Railway Opens Over 1 Lakh Level-1 Vacancies for 2020

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Thursday, 16 April, announced that it has opened 1,03,769 Vacancies on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) for 2020 for the recruitment of Level-1 Posts of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways.

Amongst the 1,03,769 Vacancies, 20,734 Vacancies will be filled through CCAAs (Course Completed Act Apprentices).

Indian Railways has invited tender for the recruitment of Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) for conducting all the competitive Railways Exams in online mode across different exam centres in India.

The vacancies to be filled from among the CCAAs trained in Railway Establishments and possessing National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) are separately indicated in the table below:

RRB Group D Level-1 2019 Vacancies: Zonewise & Categorywise Details
RailwayURSCSTOBCEWSTotal VacancyExSMCCAA*PwBDBack-PwBD
Central Railway3597139875926569359345187018704490
East Central Railway136955532595635835637137131660
East Coast Railway103441219865325825555105101050
Eastern Railway, CLW & Metro492614617752619108710873217521755895
North Central Railway and DLW2080678317117547447309489481456
North Eastern Railway, MCF and RDSO1570615307110740340028028021570
North Western Railway213281438413935265249104910493240
Northeast Frontier Railway111944922680929128945755751440
Northern Railway, DMW and RCF5144201710313644131713153263026306260
South Central Railway3663143272225779349328186718671250
South East Central Railway7972191153661671664333333840
South Eastern Railway19337383611305482491496596521595
South Western Railway and RWF2745113855720067157167143314331936
Southern Railway and ICF4363135378721189589579191419142220
West Central Railway0.15633308108040240198048042260
Western Railway428716478122914107410734214621465560
Grand Total42355155597984273781038110376920734207344326112

